Photo Gallery: MAC Delivers Sneak Peek at Upcoming Warhol Exhibit

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art in the Mac is hosting the Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop/Works from the Bank of America Collection. To celebrate and prepare the COD community for the exhibit’s arrival on June 3, the MAC hosted a launch party on March 1 where party-goers could educate themselves on Warhol’s life, dance to 70s bops and try their hand at silkscreen painting. For more detail about the event read Mariana Quezada’s story.

The exhibit will run from June 3 to Sept. 10 and will feature 94 works of Warhol.