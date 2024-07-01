Photo Gallery: Olmec Family Fiesta Brings Music and Dancing to COD

The College of DuPage hosted the Olmec Family Fiesta celebration on Sunday, June 30 at the MAC’s Lakeside Pavilion to celebrate the exhibition “Olmec Trails: Culture and Legacy.” The event included folkloric dance by Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, salsa dance lessons from Luis Arturo dance, and live music from Mariachi Monumental. The event also included various food vendors, face painting and a mini mural painting station. The event was sponsored by The College of DuPage Foundation. Attendees also were able to view the Olmec sculptures on campus and view an informational display with the history and artist information in the MAC lobby.

For more information on the “Olmec Trails Culture and Legacy” visit the project website.