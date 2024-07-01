Breaking News
Reader Survey - Leaderboard
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Starbucks storefront, located in Downtown Elmhurst

The Cost of a Cup: Why I Chose to Boycott Starbucks and You Should Too

2
Netflixs Bridgerton: Season 3 Official Poster

“Bridgerton: Season 3" Was Not Worth the Wait

3
Graphic showing a student using the Couriers syllabus database

Looking for a Class Syllabus? Find it in (or add it into) the Courier’s Database

4
Graphic by Bee Bishop with photos from the Courier Archive and the COD Newsroom.

Drinking, conduct violations leave what-if questions for COD baseball

5
The Rise of a Midwest Pop Star: “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” Review

The Rise of a Midwest Pop Star: “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” Review

Coffee Break
Title Art by ADHL
“Eva's World” Page 25
Title Art by ADHL
“Eva's World” Page 24
Trending Stories
1
Starbucks storefront, located in Downtown Elmhurst

The Cost of a Cup: Why I Chose to Boycott Starbucks and You Should Too

2
Netflixs Bridgerton: Season 3 Official Poster

“Bridgerton: Season 3" Was Not Worth the Wait

3
Graphic showing a student using the Couriers syllabus database

Looking for a Class Syllabus? Find it in (or add it into) the Courier’s Database

4
Graphic by Bee Bishop with photos from the Courier Archive and the COD Newsroom.

Drinking, conduct violations leave what-if questions for COD baseball

5
The Rise of a Midwest Pop Star: “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” Review

The Rise of a Midwest Pop Star: “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” Review

Coffee Break
Title Art by ADHL
“Eva's World” Page 25
Title Art by ADHL
“Eva's World” Page 24

“Bottoms” (2023): A Highly Comedic Feminist Suckerpunch

Seligman’s sophomore film is a perfect storm of quirky, weird and violent.
Kate Stuck, Staff Writer
July 1, 2024
%E2%80%9CBottoms%E2%80%9D+%282023%29%3A+A+Highly+Comedic+Feminist+Suckerpunch

For many of us girls, we clearly remember the idiocy of our PE self-defense classes. While the boys got to wrestle, we learned how to fend off potential attackers through heel strikes and eye gouges. Yet, for characters PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri) in the 2023 comedy film “Bottoms,” self-defense is social currency rather than a sadly practical skill.

The fight club is a way for the two to get closer to potential romantic partners under the guise of combatting the “serious lack of female solidarity at this school” by teaching others what they had learned in juvie (a lie that would cause problems later on).

The movie features a highly satirical version of an All-American high school. Education is practically non-existent whereas sports rules all. Violence replaces any semblance of rationality or critical thinking. Hostility is woven into almost all of the power dynamics: men/women, straight/gay, teacher/student, popular/outcast, and most cataclysmic, between the home and rival high school.

While the display is clearly over-the-top, it is reflective of the very real and tangible violence that students, especially girls, face in high school. It is a strange dichotomy, where the most disturbing acts of stalking and gendered violence are the most normalized and realistic parts of this fantasy world (and perhaps our own as well). Often, the fears of those who are not “on top” are disregarded and ignored, leading them to discover their own subversions of this system. When the girls argue with their principal about the need for self-defense, PJ declares, “Maybe I should buy a gun!”

“Bottoms is a clear comedic critique of our generation’s botched use of social movements and moral superiority. No topic is off limits for its comedic potential. PJ does not care about feminism but just wants to get laid. Director Emma Seligman’s use of distinctly Gen Z humor is a direct message to 2000s babies: we are not nearly as progressive as we think we are. Cheerleader Brittany (Kaya Gerber) says it most candidly: “Well, I’ve been assaulted like a million times. But I’m more annoyed that everyone knows me for being beautiful and popular, and no one knows that I am actually smart and super driven.”

Ultimately, true girl power lies in community, one that PJ and Josie built unintentionally. Sex becomes obsolete if people can’t actually communicate with each other. And Gen Z’s obsession with aesthetics, visual image and media spaces means we are losing the ability to connect. We are aware of our social problems, but how do we actually solve them? “Bottomsanswers simply: through sisterhood.

While the humor can be a little too on the nose, “Bottoms” is a funny and awkward teen movie that highlights the anger-fueled angst of the age through comedy. While there is humor at every corner, its message is far deeper and more impactful.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Entertainment
A Meditation on Guilt and Power in “Oppenheimer”
A Meditation on Guilt and Power in “Oppenheimer”
The Icon is More Human than Plastic in “Barbie”
The Icon is More Human than Plastic in “Barbie”
Slow Burner, Psychological Thriller “Run Rabbit Run” is a Portrait of a Grief-Stricken Mother
Slow Burner, Psychological Thriller “Run Rabbit Run” is a Portrait of a Grief-Stricken Mother
Life is Like a Dream in “Village”
Life is Like a Dream in “Village”
Custom Cover by ChaosX
Sonic P-06: A Fan's Bold Redemption of Sonic '06
Official Poster for the Super Mario Bros. Movie
From Pixels to the Big Screen: Unraveling “The Super Mario Bros. Movie
More in Opinion
Credit: Nintendo/Akira Himekawa
Does Himekawa’s “A Link to the Past” LINK Back Well to Its PAST Source?
Netflixs Bridgerton: Season 3 Official Poster
“Bridgerton: Season 3" Was Not Worth the Wait
Ready, Set, Match: “Challengers” Takes the Summer By Storm
Ready, Set, Match: “Challengers” Takes the Summer By Storm
The Rise of a Midwest Pop Star: “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” Review
The Rise of a Midwest Pop Star: “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” Review
Demonstraters protest for a ceasefire at Michigan Avenue on Oct. 21.
More than A Viral Video: The Layers of Struggle Palestinian Journalists Endure
Netflixs Damsel Movie Poster
Netflix’s "Damsel" Put Me in (Emotional) Distress
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2024 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *