The College of DuPage women’s volleyball team shut out the Kankakee Community College Cavaliers 3-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Keeping their swings aggressive to win the first two sets and clawing their way up from a 3-8 deficit to win the third, the Chaparrals helped sophomore setter Ashley Bylsma achieve an in-game milestone. Bylsma reached her 1,000th career assist, ending the third set with 1,001 total. She also picked up 11 digs.

