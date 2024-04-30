Breaking News
Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword
Photo Gallery: COD Hosts Annual STEM-CON

STEM-CON Features Presentations by MIT Engineer Emily Calandrelli and Fermilab’s Mr. Freeze.
Rachel Wagner and Juan Doñez
April 29, 2024

The College of DuPage hosted STEM-CON on April 27 in the Physical Education Center (PEC), the McAninch Arts Center (MAC), and the Technical Education Center (TEC). The public outreach event featured hands-on exhibits and in-person workshops aimed at educating middle and high school students in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. This family-friendly event aimed to foster scientific discovery through interactive activities and demonstrations, while also providing insight into scientific careers through interactions with researchers, industry representatives and STEM educators.

Emily Calandrelli, an MIT engineer, author of the Ada Lace Adventures chapter book series and host of Netflix’s “Emily’s Wonder Lab” and FOX’s Emmy-nominated “Xploration Outer Space,” served as a guest speaker. In her keynote presentation, Calandrelli emphasized the importance of science literacy, highlighted the benefits of space exploration, and addressed the challenges faced by women in STEM fields. Following the lecture, Calandrelli held a book signing.

Additionally, the event featured the Mr. Freeze show with Fermilab scientist Jerry Zimmerman. The Mr. Freeze in-person demonstration showcased the properties of cryogenics and extreme cold using Liquid Nitrogen (LN2).

70EDAA91-5B45-450F-9869-C29913B35786
Gallery28 Photos
Rachel Wagner
Event attendees created their own electronic devices at STEM-CON.

 

