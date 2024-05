COD Cares finished off their project to find creative ways to upcycle water bottles into a community art installation on April 23. The event was the last event in a triad to bring the COD community together to focus on building a communal art project from plastic water bottles to help reduce plastic waste. Students, faculty and even COD president Brian Caputo attended to help foster a visual element to represent COD’s togetherness.

