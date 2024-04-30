Breaking News
Photo Gallery: Fashion Inspired by Hip-Hop

Reflecting on the cultural impact of hip-hop, students shared their insight on fashion beyond celebrity trends and fast fashion issues.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
April 29, 2024

COD fashion design students expressed their creativity during the hip-hop summit at an event that featured an outfit designed and sewn by a fashion studies student. It is inspired by Japanese schoolgirl anime outfits, utilizing a light blue zip-up crop top and a pleated khaki skirt with round clackers on the belt. The other two outfits included a loose white velvet suit and a yellow Adidas tracksuit. These were chosen to represent how fashion trends in America and around the world, especially through the ‘80s and early 2000s, were influenced by hip-hop and Black culture.

Student Divine Nkanga also gave a presentation about the significance of these fashion trends and led a discussion with students to share how they find freedom and creativity through their fashion sense. They discussed how fast fashion and celebrity trends can be limiting, how thrifting clothes helps with sustainability, and their enjoyment of sewing or altering their own clothes. Students are invited to model other unique outfits as dressers at the Fashion Show on Saturday, May 11 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m in the HSC building.

Gallery23 Photos
Three outfits on display at fashion event.
