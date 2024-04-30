Breaking News
Photo Gallery: COD Track Concludes Regular Season

The College of DuPage men and women’s track teams finish their regular season strong with several national qualifiers.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
April 29, 2024

The College of DuPage’s men’s and women’s track and field teams participated in the Elmhurst Twilight, hosted by Elmhurst University on April 25. The throwing events commenced at 10 a.m. at Benedictine University, while the running and field events began at 3 p.m. at Elmhurst University.

In the women’s division, the team secured a 13th-place finish out of 18 teams, earning 19 points. Notable performances were delivered by Chakhia Jenkins Hicks in the 100-meter dash, Ellie Logson in the 400-meter run, Delmarea Willis in the 400-meter hurdles, Carmen Solis in the 1500-meter run, Alexandra Abood in the 3000-meter steeplechase and Teegan Roach in the hammer throw. Hicks, Willis, Abood and Roach earned qualifying spots for the upcoming nationals.

On the men’s side, stellar performances contributed to a second-place team finish out of 19 teams with 106 points. Freshman Weston White, freshman Tim McMiller and sophomore Noah Mack secured a 1-2-3 finish in the 100-meters, while Mack and White followed with a 1-2 finish in the 200-meters, bolstering the team’s score. Additionally, the men’s team clinched victory in the 4 x 100-meter relay, with Mack, McMiller, White and freshman Elijah Phipps contributing to the win. Sophomore Graham McAninch’s second-place finish in the 400-meter run also boosted the team’s score.

Both the College of DuPage men’s and women’s teams will compete in the NJCAA DIII Outdoor National Championship in Utica, NY, from May 9 to May 11. Twenty-five athletes on the men’s side and eleven athletes on the women’s side have qualified for nationals.

AF15EB71-0F9C-4E72-946D-BADEA9A610A1
Gallery24 Photos
Rachel Wagner
Freshman Sam Kupres competes in the javelin.
