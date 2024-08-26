Reader Survey - Leaderboard
Photo Gallery: Students Enjoy Back-to-School Events

The Chaparral Activities Board welcomes back students with Chap Days festivities.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
August 26, 2024

The Chaparral Activities Board (CAB) hosted a series of festivities to welcome students to the first week of classes. The first week of Chap Days started Aug. 19 and will last until Aug. 30. Throughout the week, Chap Days featured a Ben and Jerry’s ice cream truck, a block party with free burgers, music bingo with free walking tacos and finished the week with a Cupcakes with a Cop event.

The following week will feature a casino day on Aug. 26, craft day on Aug. 27, the student success fair on Aug. 28, an inflatable game day on Aug. 29 and feature Music Friday at the MAC pavilion on Aug. 30. The events Monday through Thursday will take place in SRC 2000 and all events will take place from 11-1 p.m.

9Z8A7496
Rachel Wagner
Students enjoy Ben and Jerry's ice cream on the first two days of classes.
