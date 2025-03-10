College of DuPage Manga Trivia Night Launches Hokusai Exhibit, E-Comic App

The College of DuPage (COD) Library will launch its manga exhibit with an afternoon of trivia and refreshments at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, in the main level library’s Alcove. The event precedes the May 31 opening of the Hokusai and Ukiyo-e exhibition at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art.

“I wanted to collaborate with the MAC on this exhibit because of its direct connection to manga as a form of storytelling,” Reference Librarian Becky Reese said. “Hopefully, people will visit to learn more about Hokusai, explore the history of manga over time, and be inspired to visit the library.”

With testimonials compiled by the Japanese Culture Club and the Anime and Cosplay Club, the trivia will range from popular contemporary series such as “Jujutsu Kaisen” to staples in manga history, tying in historical elements of manga in celebration of the exhibit, Reese said. The event can be played in teams or individually, with participants paired with others if needed.

Often referred to as the “father of manga,” Japanese artist Hokusai’s influence dates back to the 1600s. One of his significant works, “Hokusai Manga,” is a 15-volume series of sketches and whimsical drawings, and is considered by many as the origin of modern manga. “Students will be able to take a look at this exhibition and learn about the origin of manga and what manga is and what manga meant during what time period, especially what manga meant to Hokusai, versus what manga means today.”

As contemporary manga continues to evolve, the library has embraced new ways to make it accessible, she said. In addition to the physical collection, the library has recently introduced the ComicsPlus database, which grants COD library cardholders access to thousands of digital comics and manga from dozens of publishers.

“The best part about ComicsPlus, in my opinion, is that it’s not single-use only,” Reese said. “You can read things simultaneously alongside others. You’ll also never have to wait for titles to come in, like you would with physical copies. Everything you want to read is available on demand.”

The manga collection at COD, which began in 2005, was originally designed to provide leisure reading materials and highlight significant graphic works. Since the summer of 2023, demand for the collection has surged, prompting updates with more contemporary and popular titles.

“There’s more and more content coming out in graphic format, like more non-fiction, memoirs. Because I think that people have learned that to use comics is a benefit. Putting something in a comic format can make something threatening a lot easier to understand, even more enjoyable, with the combination of text and images.”

As the use of graphic formats expands, manga has shed much of its former stigma, she said. Once considered a niche or juvenile medium, it has increasingly found a place alongside traditional literature. Many are realizing that combining text and images can enhance storytelling and make complex ideas more accessible.

“Reading is reading to me. Whether you’re reading comics or something else, you’re still reading and growing.” Reese said.

The COD library alcove is located in SRC 2020. To register for manga trivia, visit libcal.cod.edu/event/13769840. Walk-ins are welcome.