Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Softball Takes Two Against Elgin

The College of DuPage softball team competed against Elgin Community College on Tuesday, March 18 at Sark Park. The Chaparrals took two victories in only five innings each game. They defeated the Spartans 14-3 in game one and 18-5 in game two.

In game one College of DuPage took care of business in the first inning, scoring 12 runs and not allowing any runs to Elgin. Sophomore infielder Reana Del Angel hit a two run home run, sophomore outfielder Jalene Sanchez added a two run double and freshman infielder Sydney Hurst added a two run single to cap the first inning. Sophomore pitcher and utility player Addison Brandl earned the win while striking out nine batters, and only allowing four hits and a walk.

In game two, College of DuPage scored most of their runs in the second inning, where they contributed 10 runs and nine hits out of 20 hits in the entire game. Sophomore pitcher and utility player Taylor Gloms contributed two two-run singles, freshman infielder Aliyah Heredia and freshman outfielder Taniya Jackson each had three hits, and freshman utility player Riley O’Neill earned herself an inside the park home run. Freshman pitcher and infielder Alyssa Dubinski earned the win recording two strikeouts and pitching for 3 1/3 innings.

The College of DuPage softball team will remain at home and compete against Harper College on Friday, March 28 at 3 p.m.