Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Softball Sweeps Sauk Valley

The College of DuPage women’s softball team competed in a double header against Sauk Valley Community College on Saturday, March 15. Despite windy conditions, the Chaparrals had a strong showing in both games, winning against the Skyhawks 15-2 after five innings and 21-8 after five innings.

In game one, sophomore pitcher Addison Brandl earned her fifth win after striking out six batters and only allowing three walks and three hits. College of DuPage had a total of 14 hits and 12 RBIs. Sophomore outfielder Jalene Sanchez recorded four hits and four RBIs, sophomore infielder Raena Del Angel recorded three hits and four RBIs and freshman outfielder Julia Coloratto and freshman infielder Ximena Banuelos recorded a pair of doubles.

In game two, sophomore pitcher and utility player Taylor Gloms earned the victory after striking out four batters and allowing three walks and three hits. College of DuPage had a total of 18 hits and 17 RBIs. Del Angel led in offense in game two recording two home runs and recording three RBIs. Multiple batters contributed in RBIs, where freshman infielder Jenna Maples recorded five, Banuelos recorded three and sophomore infielder Cadee Baker recorded two.

The softball team will return to Sark Park to play a double header against Elgin Community College on Tuesday, March 18 at 3 p.m.