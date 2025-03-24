College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier

Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Softball Sweeps Sauk Valley

The Chaps softball team took down Sauk Valley in two five inning games.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
March 17, 2025

The College of DuPage women’s softball team competed in a double header against Sauk Valley Community College on Saturday, March 15. Despite windy conditions, the Chaparrals had a strong showing in both games, winning against the Skyhawks 15-2 after five innings and 21-8 after five innings.

In game one, sophomore pitcher Addison Brandl earned her fifth win after striking out six batters and only allowing three walks and three hits. College of DuPage had a total of 14 hits and 12 RBIs. Sophomore outfielder Jalene Sanchez recorded four hits and four RBIs, sophomore infielder Raena Del Angel recorded three hits and four RBIs and freshman outfielder Julia Coloratto and freshman infielder Ximena Banuelos recorded a pair of doubles.

In game two, sophomore pitcher and utility player Taylor Gloms earned the victory after striking out four batters and allowing three walks and three hits. College of DuPage had a total of 18 hits and 17 RBIs. Del Angel led in offense in game two recording two home runs and recording three RBIs. Multiple batters contributed in RBIs, where freshman infielder Jenna Maples recorded five, Banuelos recorded three and sophomore infielder Cadee Baker recorded two.

The softball team will return to Sark Park to play a double header against Elgin Community College on Tuesday, March 18 at 3 p.m.

AF8A9968
Rachel Wagner
Sophomore infielder Gracie Brucki throws the ball to first base.
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Photo provided by COD Athletics.
Athlete of the Week: Ben Hoover
Freshman utility player Riley O'Neill crosses home plate after hitting an inside the park home run.
Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Softball Takes Two Against Elgin
Number 7, AJ Fulscher making a play at second.
Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Baseball Loses to Oakton College
Number 22, Anthony Titone swinging at a pitch.
Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Baseball Wins in a Comeback Game
Number 3, Nathan Perez setting the ball up for Number 6, Justus Barbel.
Photo Gallery: DuPage Men’s Volleyball Claims Victory on Sophomore Day
Late Inning Dramatics End in a DuPage Baseball's Win
Late Inning Dramatics End in a DuPage Baseball's Win