College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier

Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Baseball Loses to Oakton College

The Chaps were outplayed by the Owls on Friday, who defeated the Chaparrals by 5-12.
Juan Doñez, Photographer
March 24, 2025

The College of DuPage baseball team played against Oakton College (6-4) on March 21. The Owls dominated the game from the first inning to the ninth. The Chaps had some chances to tie the game in the last inning, but never took advantage of them. Oakton beat DuPage 5-12, leaving the Chaps with a 4-10 record. 

College of DuPage baseball plays their next home games as a double header against Waubonsee Community College (4-13) on March 26 with game one starting at 2 p.m., and Game two starting at 4:30 p.m..

 

Photo-1
Juan Doñez
Number 23, Mike Biscan throwing a pitch.
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Photo provided by COD Athletics.
Athlete of the Week: Ben Hoover
Freshman utility player Riley O'Neill crosses home plate after hitting an inside the park home run.
Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Softball Takes Two Against Elgin
Sophomore infielder Raena Del Angel slides into home plate.
Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Softball Sweeps Sauk Valley
Number 22, Anthony Titone swinging at a pitch.
Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Baseball Wins in a Comeback Game
Number 3, Nathan Perez setting the ball up for Number 6, Justus Barbel.
Photo Gallery: DuPage Men’s Volleyball Claims Victory on Sophomore Day
Late Inning Dramatics End in a DuPage Baseball's Win
Late Inning Dramatics End in a DuPage Baseball's Win