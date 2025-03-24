Photo Gallery: College of DuPage Baseball Loses to Oakton College

The College of DuPage baseball team played against Oakton College (6-4) on March 21. The Owls dominated the game from the first inning to the ninth. The Chaps had some chances to tie the game in the last inning, but never took advantage of them. Oakton beat DuPage 5-12, leaving the Chaps with a 4-10 record.

College of DuPage baseball plays their next home games as a double header against Waubonsee Community College (4-13) on March 26 with game one starting at 2 p.m., and Game two starting at 4:30 p.m..