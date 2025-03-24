College of DuPage Increases Tuition Costs by $4 Per Credit Hour for Fall 2025

The College of DuPage Board of Trustees approved a tuition increase of $4 per credit hour at its March 20 meeting. This raises in-district tuition to $156 per credit hour, out-of-district tuition to $359 per hour, and international student tuition to $429 per credit hour for the Fall 2025 semester.

The vote marked the fourth year in a row where tuition has been increased, with an $8 in-district increase for Fall 2024, a $4 increase for in-district and $20 increase for out-of-district/international tuition for Fall 2023, and a $2 increase for Fall 2022. Additionally, the college has seen a sharp increase in its enrollment since the Fall 2024 semester, with a 13% increase in headcount compared to 2023 statistics. While this improves the amount of tuition the college receives, there are also significant overhead funds, including professor salaries.

Interim President Christine Hammond pointed out at the board meeting, “as we are going to hear later tonight, tuition by itself does not cover the cost of an education at COD.” The 2025 fiscal year budget packet states that the cost of a credit hour of instruction was $649.25.

COD is reliant on tuition, funding from federal and state entities, as well as property tax from those residing in COD’s district to fund the college. The budget of approximately $310 million showed that 34% of revenue came from property taxes, 27% from tuition and fees, 26% from state appropriations, and 8% from federal funding.

COD has a smaller budget this year than last by around $12 million. Chief Financial Officer Scott Brady stated during the meeting that this is due to “all of our collective bargaining contracts and [the Board approving] a 3% increase in non-union workers.” He also stated that the tuition increase would reflect rising inflation.

This may not be the only cost that will increase for students. Students who rely on tuition assistance from federal funding programs such as FAFSA and Pell Grants may lose a substantial amount of aid. Due to the budgetary cuts from the federal government and President Donald Trump’s executive order to start dissolving the Department of Education, there have been questions regarding the future of these funds. Board Chair Fenne spoke about these concerns.

“Federal grants, including Pell Grants, have an uncertain future, which is out of our control. Because of that, the board has asked the administration to consider budgets with and without this funding, as well as recommendations to replace these federal funds. We know that the uncertain future of Pell Grants causes much anxiety and worry among our students. The board shares your concerns and will consider all options to support our students,” stated Fenne.

There is $300,000 in scholarship funds available for COD students, of which only about $22,000 is used according to CFO Brady. Applications for student scholarships have historically been underutilized. However, there are unique challenges with the scholarships that COD offers, including some being major-specific and others only offering textbook reimbursement. As of yet, it is not clear how federal aid will be impacted and if students will become more heavily reliant on COD scholarships.