College of DuPage Students Elect New Representation for 2025-26

The College of DuPage has concluded its 2025 Student Leadership Council (SLC) elections, held March 12-13. The election determined one student to serve on the Board of Trustees and six SLC officers for the 2025-26 academic year.

Candidates began campaigning on Feb. 26, with their statements posted on COD’s website. A total of 130 valid ballots were cast by students, staff and faculty. Isabella “Luna” Escobar was elected Student Trustee with 115 votes, while Rima Shah (88 votes), Kristen Joyce Lopez (78 votes), Benjamin Lange (62 votes), Maya Fuentes (33 votes) and Angel Gamardo (19 votes) were elected as officers.

“I just want to make sure that student voices are heard,” Shah said. “My main mission is to make students’ lives a little bit easier by listening to their needs. Many students, especially non-traditional students, have told me they struggle to find information. I want to help make their lives easier, and for them to know they are cared for.”

Office responsibilities vary based on their roles, with each position focusing on different student needs, said Shah. There are roles for marketing, finance, COD Votes and outreach. Roles will be established and announced in the upcoming weeks.

“Being a student leadership officer starts with being a student,” Shah said. “We make connections with students, talk to different clubs or groups of people to hear their voices and reach as many people as possible.”

SLC, a student-run governing body, serves as a bridge between students and administration. Members advocate for student needs, organize campus events, and lead initiatives to enhance student life, including expanding mental health and other campus resources.

“Even if you don’t want to be an officer, even if you think that you may not be the best person for this, you are still a valuable voice and we want to hear you,” Shah said. “SLC is supposed to be for all students.”

Of the approximately 22,000 students enrolled at COD, fewer than 200 votes were cast, Benjamin Lange said. SLC aims to increase voter turnout and SLC engagement in the coming years by expanding outreach and raising awareness of its mission to amplify student voices.

“Getting involved in events like Feed My Starving Children or tabling can help you meet new people and step out of your comfort zone, and become more engaged,” Lange said. “It’s definitely helped me with my forward-thinking skills and becoming more headstrong.”

The SLC office is located in SSC 1204. Business meetings are held Tuesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in SSC 1200. All students are welcome. For more information, visit cod.edu/student-life/clubs-org/slc.