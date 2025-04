College of DuPage played against Kankakee Community College (24-5) on April 10. The Cavaliers dominated the game from the first inning, with DuPage only having a few answers. The Chaps only managed to score a few runners only for Kankakee to respond back the next inning.

DuPage ended up losing the game 9-3, dropping their record to 11-16. Their next home game on April 15, against Madison College (20-8) at 3 p.m.