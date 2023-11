Women’s volleyball started their post-season strong with a win against Joliet Junior College on Oct. 24. The Chaps were the second seed in the NJCAA Region 4 championships and the Wolves were the third seed. After a close game, with set scores of 25-17, 26-24, 23-25 and 25-17, the team advanced to the next game of the championship.

