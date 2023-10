The College of DuPage women’s volleyball team celebrated their sophomore night during their last game of the season on Oct. 17 at home against Joliet Junior College. Unrelenting, the Chaparrals shut out the Wolves 3-0 to end their season with a 21-15 record. The final scores of the sets were 25-17, 25-16 and 25-17. Sophomores Abigail Alonzo, Grace Beacom, Ashley Bylsma, Amanda Leibrock, Cyd Martinez, and Jaidyn Tan were honored before the game. For more information, check out the other piece.

Gallery • 17 Photos Sophomore defensive specialist and libero Jaidyn Tan poses for a portrait with her family.