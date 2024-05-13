Athlete of the Week: Hagan Rank

Name: Hagan Rank

Sport: Golf

Year: Sophomore

High School: Kaneland High School

LG: When did you start playing golf and how did you decide to play in college?

HR: I started playing in eighth grade after I stopped playing baseball. I fell in love with it, so I wanted to continue playing in college.

LG: What is your biggest personal accomplishment in golf?

HR: Last year, going to nationals as a team. That was really fun. This year was winning a tournament, which was definitely something that I’ve wanted a lot.

LG: Have you ever made a hole-in-one?

HR: I have made a hole-in-one. It was last semester. I can’t remember the exact hole, but it was 195 yards with a six iron.

LG: What challenges have you had to deal with as an athlete?

HR: I would just say the time crunch and working on homework and stuff while being an athlete. It can be tough at times, but it’s worth it in the end.

LG: How do you manage your athletic responsibilities with school and other activities?

HR: It’s just time management. Just make sure you are focused on what you’re doing.

LG: How do you plan to make golf a part of your life long-term?

HR: I think that golf can be a great sport and is used in businesses all over. A bunch of businesses always have golf outings, and it can look good if you’re playing well with your boss.

LG: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received from a coach?

HR: That’s a tough question. I’ve had so many great coaches and so much good advice, it’s hard to pick one.

LG: What’s your idea of a perfect weekend?

HR: I would say going on vacation to the mountains or the beach. One or two of those days playing golf and hanging out with friends. That’d be really great.

LG: What is your favorite food?

HR: A really nice steak. Those are good.

LG: Where do you see yourself in five years?

HR: Hopefully with a nice house and a loving wife and family in the mountains. That’d be great.

LG: What one word best describes you?

HR: Stubborn.

LG: Thank you very much, Hagan.

HR: Yeah, thank you.