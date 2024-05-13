Breaking News
Reader Survey - Leaderboard
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Starbucks storefront, located in Downtown Elmhurst

The Cost of a Cup: Why I Chose to Boycott Starbucks and You Should Too

2
Chaparral Baseball’s Head Coach Fired

Chaparral Baseball’s Head Coach Fired

3
Is Taylor Swift A True Tortured Poet? A TTPD Review

Is Taylor Swift A True Tortured Poet? A TTPD Review

4
COD soccer players huddle before the game.

International Players Make Their Mark at COD Men's Soccer

5
Graphic by Bee Bishop

Board of Trustees Approves Two New Certificates

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword
Trending Stories
1
Starbucks storefront, located in Downtown Elmhurst

The Cost of a Cup: Why I Chose to Boycott Starbucks and You Should Too

2
Chaparral Baseball’s Head Coach Fired

Chaparral Baseball’s Head Coach Fired

3
Is Taylor Swift A True Tortured Poet? A TTPD Review

Is Taylor Swift A True Tortured Poet? A TTPD Review

4
COD soccer players huddle before the game.

International Players Make Their Mark at COD Men's Soccer

5
Graphic by Bee Bishop

Board of Trustees Approves Two New Certificates

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

Athlete of the Week: Hagan Rank

An exclusive interview with Hagan Rank whose performance on the men’s golf team earned him a spot for Athlete of the Week.
Lily Goodfellow, Sports Writer
May 13, 2024
Photo+provided+by+COD+Athletics.+
Photo provided by COD Athletics.

Name: Hagan Rank

Sport: Golf

Year: Sophomore

High School: Kaneland High School

 

LG: When did you start playing golf and how did you decide to play in college?

HR: I started playing in eighth grade after I stopped playing baseball. I fell in love with it, so I wanted to continue playing in college.

 

LG: What is your biggest personal accomplishment in golf?

HR: Last year, going to nationals as a team. That was really fun. This year was winning a tournament, which was definitely something that I’ve wanted a lot.

 

LG: Have you ever made a hole-in-one?

HR: I have made a hole-in-one. It was last semester. I can’t remember the exact hole, but it was 195 yards with a six iron.

 

LG: What challenges have you had to deal with as an athlete? 

HR: I would just say the time crunch and working on homework and stuff while being an athlete. It can be tough at times, but it’s worth it in the end.

 

LG: How do you manage your athletic responsibilities with school and other activities?

HR: It’s just time management. Just make sure you are focused on what you’re doing.

 

LG: How do you plan to make golf a part of your life long-term?

HR: I think that golf can be a great sport and is used in businesses all over. A bunch of businesses always have golf outings, and it can look good if you’re playing well with your boss. 

 

LG: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received from a coach?

HR: That’s a tough question. I’ve had so many great coaches and so much good advice, it’s hard to pick one. 

 

LG: What’s your idea of a perfect weekend?

HR: I would say going on vacation to the mountains or the beach. One or two of those days playing golf and hanging out with friends. That’d be really great.

 

LG: What is your favorite food?

HR: A really nice steak. Those are good.

 

LG: Where do you see yourself in five years?

HR: Hopefully with a nice house and a loving wife and family in the mountains. That’d be great.

 

LG: What one word best describes you?

HR: Stubborn.  

 

LG: Thank you very much, Hagan. 

HR: Yeah, thank you.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Players celebrating.
Photo Gallery: NJCAA Region 4 Baseball Tournament Day One and Two
COD Baseball Brings Home Region 4 Championship
COD Baseball Brings Home Region 4 Championship
Chaparral Baseball Shuts Out Chiefs to Advance in Region 4 Playoffs
Chaparral Baseball Shuts Out Chiefs to Advance in Region 4 Playoffs
COD Baseball Knocks Out Oakton in First Postseason Game
COD Baseball Knocks Out Oakton in First Postseason Game
Team manager Raquel Procopio dumps water on head softball coach Barry Froehle.
Photo Gallery: COD Softball Claims Region 4 Title
The COD baseball team celebrates after Filip Milatovic hits a home run.
Photo Gallery: Chaps Baseball Clinches Victory Over Sauk Valley
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2024 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *