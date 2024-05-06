Photo Gallery: COD Softball Claims Region 4 Title

The College of DuPage softball team claimed victory over Harper in two games on May 3 to win the Region 4 Championship for the second consecutive season. With a strong showing from the circle, the Chaparrals shut out the Hawks in game one to win 2-0. Game two showcased COD’s offensive power where they won game two 20-6. The Chaparrals look to win the NJCAA Great Lakes District Championship against the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats in a best-of-three series, with the first game on May 14 in Wahpeton, N.D.

For more information, check out the other story.