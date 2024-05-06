Breaking News
Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword
Photo Gallery: COD Softball Claims Region 4 Title

The College of DuPage women’s softball team takes two games from Harper College to win the Region 4 Championship.
Juan Doñez and Rachel Wagner
May 6, 2024

The College of DuPage softball team claimed victory over Harper in two games on May 3 to win the Region 4 Championship for the second consecutive season. With a strong showing from the circle, the Chaparrals shut out the Hawks in game one to win 2-0. Game two showcased COD’s offensive power where they won game two 20-6. The Chaparrals look to win the NJCAA Great Lakes District Championship against the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats in a best-of-three series, with the first game on May 14 in Wahpeton, N.D.

For more information, check out the other story.

DSC03702
Gallery12 Photos
Juan Doñez
Sophomore pitcher and outfielder Grace Walker gets ready to pitch.
Leave a Comment
