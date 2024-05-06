Photo Gallery: Chaps Baseball Clinches Victory Over Sauk Valley

The College of DuPage baseball team celebrated their sophomore day on May 4 in their final home games of the regular season against Sauk Valley Community College. Before the game, they honored sophomores Quinn Flanagan, Filip Milatovic, Josh Culbertson, Ryne Willard, Jake Pauley, Connor Chapulis, Nick Gniedziejko, Aden Aukland, Lance Rewarts, Jason Kosloski, Josh Schuberth and Drake Richardson. COD beat Sauk Valley in game one 11-1 in six innings with offensive consistency, and completed the sweep in the second game 9-8 with clutch defense. With these two wins, the Chaps ended their regular season on a 10-game winning streak with a 26-16 record.

