Photo Gallery: Chaps Baseball Clinches Victory Over Sauk Valley

The College of DuPage men’s baseball team continues their 10-game win streak with 11-1 and 9-8 wins over Sauk Valley.
Juan Doñez, Photographer
May 6, 2024

The College of DuPage baseball team celebrated their sophomore day on May 4 in their final home games of the regular season against Sauk Valley Community College. Before the game, they honored sophomores Quinn Flanagan, Filip Milatovic, Josh Culbertson, Ryne Willard, Jake Pauley, Connor Chapulis, Nick Gniedziejko, Aden Aukland, Lance Rewarts, Jason Kosloski, Josh Schuberth and Drake Richardson. COD beat Sauk Valley in game one 11-1 in six innings with offensive consistency, and completed the sweep in the second game 9-8 with clutch defense. With these two wins, the Chaps ended their regular season on a 10-game winning streak with a 26-16 record.

For more information, check out the other story.

DSC04366
Gallery14 Photos
Juan Doñez
The COD baseball team stand for the national anthem.
Team manager Raquel Procopio dumps water on head softball coach Barry Froehle.
Photo Gallery: COD Softball Claims Region 4 Title
Chaparral Softball Hoists Region 4 Championship for Second Consecutive Season
Chaparral Softball Hoists Region 4 Championship for Second Consecutive Season
COD Baseball Sweeps Sauk Valley on Sophomore Day
COD Baseball Sweeps Sauk Valley on Sophomore Day
Photo provided by COD Athletics.
Athlete of the Week: Lorenzo Digiacinto
Chaparral Baseball Conquers Panthers
Chaparral Baseball Conquers Panthers
COD Baseball Sweeps Moraine Valley
COD Baseball Sweeps Moraine Valley
