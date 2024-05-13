Breaking News
Death becomes
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Starbucks storefront, located in Downtown Elmhurst

The Cost of a Cup: Why I Chose to Boycott Starbucks and You Should Too

2
Chaparral Baseball’s Head Coach Fired

Chaparral Baseball’s Head Coach Fired

3
Is Taylor Swift A True Tortured Poet? A TTPD Review

Is Taylor Swift A True Tortured Poet? A TTPD Review

4
COD soccer players huddle before the game.

International Players Make Their Mark at COD Men's Soccer

5
Graphic by Bee Bishop

Board of Trustees Approves Two New Certificates

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword
Trending Stories
1
Starbucks storefront, located in Downtown Elmhurst

The Cost of a Cup: Why I Chose to Boycott Starbucks and You Should Too

2
Chaparral Baseball’s Head Coach Fired

Chaparral Baseball’s Head Coach Fired

3
Is Taylor Swift A True Tortured Poet? A TTPD Review

Is Taylor Swift A True Tortured Poet? A TTPD Review

4
COD soccer players huddle before the game.

International Players Make Their Mark at COD Men's Soccer

5
Graphic by Bee Bishop

Board of Trustees Approves Two New Certificates

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

Photo Gallery: NJCAA Region 4 Baseball Tournament Day One and Two

COD baseball made it to the NJCAA regional tournament and claimed victory in the first two of three games.
Juan Doñez and Rachel Wagner
May 13, 2024

The COD baseball team started their postseason run on May 10 with the first of three games in the NJCAA Regional 4  Tournament against Oakton College. The Chap’s defense kept the Owls scoreless until the fifth inning and the Chap’s offense kept hitting out runs. The game ended in COD victory after seven innings with a final score of 10-2. For more information about the game, check out our other piece.

The Chaps then took on Waubonsee Community College in the second game of the NJCAA Regional 4 Tournament. Both teams stayed scoreless until COD broke through during the fifth inning. The Chaps claimed victory after eight innings and moved on to the final game with a score of 8-0. For more information about the game, check out our other piece.

bb+mcneany+51024
Gallery15 Photos
#10, A.J. McEneany pitching.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
COD Baseball Brings Home Region 4 Championship
COD Baseball Brings Home Region 4 Championship
Photo provided by COD Athletics.
Athlete of the Week: Hagan Rank
Chaparral Baseball Shuts Out Chiefs to Advance in Region 4 Playoffs
Chaparral Baseball Shuts Out Chiefs to Advance in Region 4 Playoffs
COD Baseball Knocks Out Oakton in First Postseason Game
COD Baseball Knocks Out Oakton in First Postseason Game
Team manager Raquel Procopio dumps water on head softball coach Barry Froehle.
Photo Gallery: COD Softball Claims Region 4 Title
The COD baseball team celebrates after Filip Milatovic hits a home run.
Photo Gallery: Chaps Baseball Clinches Victory Over Sauk Valley
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2024 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *