Photo Gallery: NJCAA Region 4 Baseball Tournament Day One and Two

The COD baseball team started their postseason run on May 10 with the first of three games in the NJCAA Regional 4 Tournament against Oakton College. The Chap’s defense kept the Owls scoreless until the fifth inning and the Chap’s offense kept hitting out runs. The game ended in COD victory after seven innings with a final score of 10-2. For more information about the game, check out our other piece.

The Chaps then took on Waubonsee Community College in the second game of the NJCAA Regional 4 Tournament. Both teams stayed scoreless until COD broke through during the fifth inning. The Chaps claimed victory after eight innings and moved on to the final game with a score of 8-0. For more information about the game, check out our other piece.