Photo Gallery: Chaps Men’s Basketball Tip-Off the Season with a Win

The College of DuPage Men’s Basketball team tip off their 2025-26 season on Nov. 3 against the Olivet Nazarene Junior Varsity team. Heading into this season, DuPage had only four returning players on the fifteen team roster.

DuPage started off the game strong as they dominated the first half making sure to get the rebound and counter attack, despite a few errors. By halftime, they were leading 40-22.

After halftime, the Chaparrals once again dominated the Tigers, extending their lead. A few minutes later in the second half, Olivet Nazarene played hard, keeping DuPage from scoring. However, the Chaps jolted into action again and started taking back control. The game ended with a 76-51 win for the Chaps, starting their season with a victory.

Head Coach Joe Kuhn after the game talked about how the team performed very intensely on both offensive and defensive.

“I like how we played off two feet,” Kuhn said. “Got in the paint, kind of at will and creative clean looks.”

Kuhn also talked about how important it is to win the first game of the season.

“It’s always nice to get that first game in and get the jitters out, and kind of see it in live action, and I thought we looked pretty good tonight and happy with how we played,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn said it could be hard for the fresh start of the season for the team to maintain composure. .

“Some of it is nerves. Some of it is when you’re up as much as we were, the game kind of gets a little bit chaotic,,” he said. “Some guys try a little bit too much at times, but it wasn’t selfish stuff so it’s just part of the growing process.”

The Chaps played their next game at Elgin Community College on Nov. 6 and lost 62-91, leaving them with a 1-1 record this season.

Their next home game is on Nov. 13 against Illinois Valley Community College at 7 p.m.