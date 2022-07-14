COD Goes Under the Sea for the Summer Musical

Get your swimsuits and diving gear ready; SpongeBob Squarepants has arrived at Glen Ellyn! COD theater is putting on “SpongeBob the Musical” for its summer programming.

“SpongeBob the Musical” debuted in 2016 with an original storyline by Kyle Jarrow based on the Nickelodeon show of the same name. The story follows SpongeBob, Sandy and Patrick as they try to save Bikini Bottom from a volcanic eruption. The script is full of the wacky, wild and zany antics that has become standard for the SpongeBob franchise, but lying underneath is a moving story about community and friendship. Director Amelia Barrett talked about what these themes mean to her in her director’s note.

“The story that we present is about a community trying to come together in spite of their fear, differences and impending disaster,” Barrett writes. “It offers a moment when we can celebrate the people around us, see the best in all of them and discover the strength we contain inside of ourselves.”

This grander, more emotional plot that the original show sometimes lacks is expertly displayed by the actors. Alexander Wisniewski, who plays the titular character, is wonderfully naive and charming and is an excellent stand-in for the character that many of us know and love. Tatiana Arias gives an energetic and heartfelt Sandy Cheek and Chris Talia provides a whimsical and charming Patrick Starr to round out the leading cast. The entire cast truthfully displays the perfect chemistry for a close knit community much like Bikini Bottom in the show.

Beyond the acting, the set design and costumes are a perfect mix of simple yet distinguishable. Truly it seemed like the only limitation was the space the actors were confined to.

With a fun soundtrack and bright visuals, COD’s production of “SpongeBob the Musical” is an excellent introduction into the world of theater for kids and a nice relaxing evening out for parents.

“SpongeBob the Musical” will run until July 17. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors. The show runs about two and a half hours long with a 15 minute intermission. COVID-19 protocols were updated on March 14, attendees are no longer required to wear masks or present proof of vaccination, however masking is still recommended.

College Theater is also presenting an original show “Ocean 9-1-1” with a script written by the cast and directed by Amber Mitchell. “Ocean 9-1-1” will be shown at the Lakeside Pavilion on July 16-17.