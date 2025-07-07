College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

Photo Gallery: Fireworks Light Up the Night in Warrenville

Warrenville celebrates Independence Day with a twenty minute firework show.
Juan Doñez, Photographer
July 7, 2025

All over Chicagoland’s suburbs, Independence Day celebrations were in full swing, with towns and cities having parades, festivals, concerts and of course fireworks. Warrenville started the show at 9:15 P.M. at Bower Elementary School, where people at nearby Cerny Park and along Ferry Road could watch from a safe distance. The show itself started off a bit small, but quickly escalated into a great show. The finale was an impressive display that ended by firing off multiple flares of fireworks at once.

