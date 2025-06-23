College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

Photo Gallery: Hokusai Japan Fest Makes Waves at College of DuPage

College of DuPage hosted a day of Japanese entertainment alongside “Hokusai & Ukiyo-e | The Floating World” exhibition.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
June 23, 2025

The College of DuPage McAninch Arts Center hosted the Hokusai Japan Fest on June 21. The event was meant to promote the new “Hokusai & Ukiyo-e | The Floating Worldexhibition at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art by bringing Japanese entertainment. Several performances took place in the Belushi Performance Hall including Japanese drumming, Odori, Shamisen, Karate demonstrations from JKA Chicago, Aikido by the Aikido Association of America, Kendo from Chicago Kendo Dojo and a Large Brush Shodō demonstration by Hekiun Oda Shihan (Genshinkai).

Alongside the entertainment in the theatre, there were wood-block printmaking, origami and shodō calligraphy workshops, flower arrangement demonstrations by the Ohara School of Ikebana and food vendors from Izakaya Shinya, Toshiko Sugii Steffes, Lu’s Fine Asian Cuisine – Wheaton and the 2d Restaurant. 

“The Floating World” exhibition is now open at the CCMA until Sept. 21. Tickets are on sale at the CCMA website or at the McAninch Arts Center’s box office.

Japan Fest-001
Rachel Wagner
McAninch Arts Center Director Diana Martinez introduces the events at Japan Fest.



