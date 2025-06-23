A Nightmarish Bromantic Comedy: “Friendship” Review

The horror genre always appeals to a common fear its audience bears. With slashers, there’s the fear of a serial killer out in the world that could kill you in the most grisly ways. With body horror, we fear the grotesque distortions of the natural body. In the case of director Andrew DeYoung and comedian Tim Robinson’s latest film, “Friendship,” it’s fear of rejection–the fear of wanting to connect with others, and failing miserably at it.

“Friendship” is the latest comedy from A24 that’s guaranteed to leave audiences scratching their heads. Upon leaving the theater, I certainly was bamboozled, even as a fan of Robinson. I had one question on my mind: “What the heck did I just watch?” Was this film an absurdist sketch comedy? An arthouse, slow-burn drama? Perhaps even another A24 indie horror film?

It’s difficult to process what kind of movie “Friendship” is, but the world needs more of it. DeYoung and Robinson channel absurdism, artsy drama, and indie horror tropes to deliver their punchlines in this latest film from A24, and it’s absolutely brilliant.

“Friendship” follows the bizarre misadventures of Craig, a socially awkward, white, middle-class suburban dad (played by Robinson), as he becomes platonically infatuated with his charismatic neighbor, Austin (played by Paul Rudd).

But almost instantaneously, “Friendship” completely loses the plot in the best way imaginable. There are several bizarre sections in the movie that feel disconnected to the main plot. There is an entire sequence set in a sewer containing some of the most anxiety-inducing horror to come from 2025 only to setup for a bafflingly stupid punchline. Yet it all brilliantly works, as this punchline sparks a subplot that becomes a key driving factor in Craig’s quest for human connection.

“Friendship” is a movie so brilliant in its comedy, there are moments I found myself laughing at absolutely nothing. The jokes can be very in-your-face and intense like many viral “I Think You Should Leave” sketches online, but Robinson also has a masterful subtlety in his comedy. There is a scene where he wants to watch the new Marvel movie with his family that had me erupting in laughter.

It wasn’t that the moment was filled with funny quips and banter. It was an ordinary, casual conversation. But Robinson so perfectly demonstrates the awkwardness of middle-class suburbia, which is what makes the satire of the film so painful and effective. We’re not just laughing at Robinson throughout the film bumbling around as a difficult goof. We’re also laughing at ourselves–reminded of awkward interactions we’ve had trying to earnestly connect with others as Craig is in the film.

Although still playing a key character in the film, some may be disappointed by the lack of screen time for Rudd. Paul Rudd has accidentally gained an online cult following for his attractively natural charisma and witty humor. However, I appreciate the film’s reserved usage of Rudd, as there was only so much that could’ve been done with his character, Austin, before bits involving him became quite monotonous.

A major criticism I have of “Friendship” is that the film is not very accessible and can easily push viewers away. Although I found the film to be very funny, you realistically can’t expect every joke to land. But in a movie where the jokes are the narrative and constantly play off each other to tell the story, any bit of comedy that fails to hit can really take viewers out of the film. And some of Robinson’s signature humor did become repetitive. There was a sense of fatigue weighing down the packed theater toward the end of the film.

Does “Friendship” mark the renaissance of weird American comedies that dominated the 2000s? Maybe not exactly, but it certainly is a fun treat for devoted fans of Robinson and Rudd. The film is at its best when we’re all poking fun at our awkward selves by laughing at its cringeworthy protagonist. It’s a bizarre, offbeat misadventure that isn’t for everybody, but it definitely appeals to its target audience. Watch out, Internet. Your next “literally me” movie has finally arrived.

3.5/5