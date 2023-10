The College of Dupage’s women’s tennis team competed at home with Elgin Community College on Thursday, Oct. 5. They lost 2-7. Sophomore Adele Hutton won her singles match with scores of 2-6, 6-3, and 11-9. Freshman Natalia Klus lost her match 2-6, and 2-6 and sophomore Sasha Russell her match 1-6, and 1-6. In doubles, Hutton and Klus won their match 8-3 while Russell and freshman Yulia Boyko lost their match 4-8 in their first doubles match.

Gallery • 15 Photos COD women's tennis poses for a portrait. (From left to right: Jim Bowers, Adele Hutton, Sasha Russell, Yulia Boyko, Natalia Klus).