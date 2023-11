The Shellfish: Self Portraits of COD has occupied the Wing Gallery. The exhibit highlights how local artists decided how to represent themselves. The artists experimented with abstract ideas of their own identities. The Wings Gallery is located on COD’s main campus at Student Services Center (SSC) 2210. The exhibit will run until Nov. 17

Sarita, Sarah, Noemi- Noemi Hernandez Collage with pastel and acrylic.