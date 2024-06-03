Breaking News
Photo Gallery: COD Hosts Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall

Veterans and family members visited the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall at College of DuPage to honor Veterans.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
June 3, 2024

The Glen Ellyn American Legion Post 3, in partnership with the Village of Glen Ellyn and the College of DuPage, hosted the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall from May 29 to June 2, in Parking Lot C on the main campus. The memorial included a replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. which stood at 6 feet tall and covered 300 feet from end to end with the names of 58,318 Americans who gave their lives in the Vietnam War.

The traveling exhibit also includes the Wall of Honor, which commemorates fallen service members from Operation Desert Shield to the present, including those lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and artwork depicting the Vietnam Women’s Memorial.

9Z8A7395
Gallery32 Photos
Rachel Wagner
The College of DuPage holds the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall.
