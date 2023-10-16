Breaking News
Photo Gallery: Men’s Golf Finishes Season Strong at St. Andrews

COD men’s golf team ended their season with a second place finish at the Benedictine Fall Invite.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
October 16, 2023

The College of DuPage men’s golf team competed in their last match of the fall season at the Benedictine Fall Invite at St. Andrews Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 11.  The men finished second out of nine teams scoring 311. Sophomore Hagan Rank led the Chaparrals by firing a 71 and placing second in the whole tournament. Freshman Emilio Bedon, freshman Luke Pringle and sophomore Sam Sager contributed to the team’s score by shooting 76, 80 and 84. Bedon, Pringle and Sage placed eighth, 24 and 43 respectively. Freshman Anthony Regimand scored an 89 placing 52. Competing as individuals, freshman Jakob Schmidt shot 74 placing seventh, freshman Nick Horner shot 78 placing 14, and freshman Grant Blum shot 79 placing 19. The men’s golf team will return to compete in the spring.

IMG_4497
Gallery19 Photos
Sophomore Sam Sager finishes his swing.
