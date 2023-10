The COD women’s soccer team ended their regular season with a 1-2 loss against Madison College on Saturday, Oct. 21. They finished the regular season 5-10-1 while earning a postseason berth in the Region Four tournament. Before the game the women’s team honored sophomores Elizabeth Cervantes, Leilani Garcia, Aline Gutierrez, Hallie Meachum, and Anna Odsiho. For more information, check out the other piece.

Gallery • 22 Photos Sophomore Aline Gutierrez receives a gift basket from freshman teammates Veronica Helma and Tania Miranda.