The College of Dupage women’s basketball team faced a close match-up against College of Lake County on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Klaas Court. Towards the end of the game, sophomore forward and center Sarah Topps hits a 20-foot three-pointer with three seconds left in the game to score a stunning buzzer-beater and defeat the Lancers 45-43. For more information, check out the other piece.

Gallery • 16 Photos Rachel Wagner Sophomore guard Delmarea Willis runs with the ball.