The College of DuPage men’s soccer team nearly made a comeback on Saturday, Oct. 21 against Madison College, but they lost to the Wolfpack 2-1 to finish the regular season with a record of 5-6-4. Despite the loss, the Chaparrals celebrated sophomores Gaetano DeFeo, Yousif Kambar, Robert Keldani, Oscar Mastache, Joseph Mazariegos, and Joseph Muana prior to the game to highlight their contributions to COD as student-athletes. For more information, check out the other piece.

Gallery • 19 Photos Sophomore goalkeeper Yousif Kambar receives a soccer ball and poster from assistant coach Phil Knorr.