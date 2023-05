Gallery | 8 Photos Rachel Wagner Freshman utility player and pitcher Quinn Flanagan throws the ball to first base making a double play.

The College of DuPage baseball team had something to prove to Oakton Community College on April 27. With pitching and defense that shut down the Owl’s batters and steady hits from the offense, the Chaparrals beat Oakton 5-2 and raised their record 28-12. For more information check out our other story.