Photo Gallery: Andy Warhol Exhibition Opens Its Doors

Gallery | 9 Photos Elizabeth Barbosa Original work from Andy Warhol's "A Life of Pop."

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art opened the “Andy Warhol: A Life in Pop” Exhibition on June 3. The Exhibition features original works, photographs and prints from Warhol. Important areas of his life were brought to life in the MAC, including Central Park and Studio 54. “Andy Warhol: A Life in Pop” will run until Sept. 10. Tickets can be purchased on the CCMA website.