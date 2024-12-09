“Wicked” Deserves Its Chance to Fly: A Review

When I attended a late-night screening of “Wicked” at the Emagine Batavia, boasting the largest theater screen in Illinois, I was surprised to encounter such a full lobby. In all my years visiting the cinema, I can’t recall a time I’ve ever had a theatrical experience as packed and lively as this was. By the time the credits rolled, the audience, filled with tears, collectively gave the film an uproarious applause. “Wicked” may be the ultimate blockbuster hit of the year.

“Wicked” is a reimagined origin story for the witches of Oz. It’s a film adaptation of the Broadway musical, which had its premiere in 2003, but was also an adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel of the same name. Production for a film adaptation of “Wicked” was announced sometime around 2012 but didn’t begin its principal photography until December 2022, which was promptly interrupted by the SAG-AFTRA strike in July 2023. Fans have been anticipating this release for over 10 years; thankfully, it may have been worth the wait.

“Wicked” follows Elphaba, a young woman discriminated against for her green skin who eventually becomes the “Wicked Witch of the West,” and Glinda, the “popular” girl who becomes the future “Good Witch” in Oz. The two meet at school where they initially butt heads and develop a rivalry before becoming friends. Their unlikely friendship is ultimately tested as Elphaba’s perspective conflicts with Glinda and the interests of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

“Wicked” is divided into two movies, with each one covering an act of its theatrical source material. With the first film at 160 minutes as opposed to the Broadway musical’s 150-minute runtime (excluding the 15-minute intermission), I was initially alarmed at the lengthy runtime. With both movies practically doubling the stage musical’s length, I feared Universal Studios and director Jon M. Chu would repeat the critical disaster of Peter Jackson’s overextended “Hobbit” trilogy.

After seeing the film, however, I think the extended runtime ultimately works out in its favor. The pacing flowed incredibly well. By the time the film’s finale ended, I couldn’t believe nearly 3 hours had already passed. More time is dedicated to strengthening the film’s larger cast and building its mystic world.

“Wicked” is filled with a surprising amount of sociopolitical commentary, which alarmingly proves to remain relevant. Had its runtime been halved to match the original musical, I doubt its messaging would’ve been executed as efficiently, which is more important than ever considering the current political climate of the United States.

Admittedly, some moments in the film felt overextended. At times, the dialogue segments during musical numbers would overstay their welcome, dragging down the energy built from the song. While not entirely a dealbreaker, I felt bummed losing my groove to a song that has completely engrossed me with its mesmerizing composition by Stephen Schwartz.

Many online noted the dull washed-out colors in the trailer, but the final cut seen in theaters seems to have fixed these issues. Although it doesn’t reach the technicolor vibrance of “The Wizard of Oz,” the color grading suits the film’s tone and story while also matching the visual aesthetic of its actual source material, the stage musical. As a fan of the vibrance of technicolor, I must admit that it wouldn’t have suited the film’s tone anyway, and may have become too visually noisy and distracting, especially considering the amount of detail placed into each frame.

The biggest surprise of “Wicked” was how it blew away audience expectations. From endless memes of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba to disapproval of Ariana Grande’s casting as Glinda, extreme musical theatre enthusiasts online have been hyper-critical of the film’s leads leading up to its release.

What they failed to realize was just how truly talented these performers are. It’s impressive to see how Erivo and Grande handle intense dance numbers and stunts while simultaneously belting out powerful vocals. Erivo compellingly plays Elphaba in an outstanding vocal performance exceeding that of Idina Menzel, the original actress who played the infamous witch on Broadway.

On the other hand, playing a character with such a complex history within the “Wicked” and “Wizard of Oz” lore, Grande understands the subtext behind her character and delivers one of the most nuanced performances in a film I’ve seen. There’s a haunting sadness behind her optimistic words and vocals as the “Good Witch” in “No One Mourns the Wicked” as she internally reminisces upon her old friend. Grande’s performance in “Wicked” proves her abilities far exceed being a “basic” pop singer. She has the potential to become something far greater in her future career.

Sadly, most of the film’s large ensemble cast doesn’t receive as much attention as the core two leads do. Much of the film is spent setting up the overarching storyline, relationships, conflicts and origin for the “Wicked Witch of the West.” Although this film consists of half of the full narrative, it can be expected that its sequel will explore the rest of what was introduced. Unfortunately for long-awaiting fans, they’ll have to do a little bit more to see a proper resolution. But considering everything it had to live up to and what this film accomplished, “Wicked” is more than anyone could’ve anticipated it to be. It’s an electrifying epic guaranteed to leave an impression on the audience.

4/5