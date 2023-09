Gallery • 9 Photos Rachel Wagner Sophomore right side hitter Grace Beacom spikes the ball.

COD’s women’s volleyball played the Kishwaukee College Kougars on Sept. 8. Taking advantage of their home court familiarity, the Chaps took the game with a 3-0, raising their record 8-6. The final scores for the sets were 25-14, 25-17 and 26-24.

For more information, check out our other piece.