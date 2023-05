Vendors big and small set up booths in the SRC Conference room for the Vintage Buy/Sell/Swap event hosted by Merx Vintage on April 25.

Vendors big and small set up booths in the SRC Conference room for the Vintage Buy/Sell/Swap event hosted by Merx Vintage on April 25. Some offered discounts for students, and others were purchasing clothes. Booths ranged from vintage clothes to artwork to carpets!