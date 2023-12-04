Breaking News
Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

Photo Gallery: Pre-game and Post-game Football Photos

The COD football fans and players had a lot to celebrate before and after the NJCAA Division Three National Championship game.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
December 4, 2023

The COD football fans gathered at the Red Grange Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 2. to watch the NJCAA Division Three National Championship game between College of Dupage and Rochester Community & Technical College at Bob MacDougall Field. The fans tailgated outside the stadium and came out to support the Chaparrals. The Chaparrals defeated the Yellowjackets 33-29. After the game, the players celebrated with the trophy, and enjoying the moments with teammates, coaches and parents. For information about the game check out our other piece and other photo gallery.

Gallery29 Photos
Rachel Wagner
Mannequins with jerseys from Rochester Community & Technical College and College of Dupage stand outside Bob MacDougall Field.
