The College of Dupage men’s football team competed in the Red Grange Bowl for the NJCAA Division Three National Championship title against Rochester Community & Technical College on Saturday, Dec. 2. In a back and forth game the Chaparrals earned the win over the Yellowjackets 33-29. This is the third year they have won the national championship. For more information, check out the other story.

Gallery • 25 Photos Rachel Wagner Freshman linebacker Dominick McDonough, freshman offensive lineman Alejandro Arellano, sophomore defensive back Riley Dravet and sophomore running back Jaden McGill partake in the coin toss before the game.