Photo Gallery: Now Showing! Student Art and Design
The MAC hosted their annual Student Art and Design showcase for student and faculty to interact with community members.
April 24, 2023
The Student Art and Design Showcase welcomed visitors to admire student work, learn about the different programs, and get one-on-one time with professors and currently enrolled students. Some of the programs included Architecture, Interior Design, Motion Picture/Television, Music and more. The event had a successful turnout from parents, future and current students and community members alike.