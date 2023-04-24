Photo Gallery: Now Showing! Student Art and Design

The MAC hosted their annual Student Art and Design showcase for student and faculty to interact with community members.

On the second floor, architecture and design students showed off their model buildings.

The Student Art and Design Showcase welcomed visitors to admire student work, learn about the different programs, and get one-on-one time with professors and currently enrolled students. Some of the programs included Architecture, Interior Design, Motion Picture/Television, Music and more. The event had a successful turnout from parents, future and current students and community members alike.