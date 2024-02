The College of DuPage men’s basketball team hosted sophomore night to honor and recognize the accomplishments of Luka Cuk, Jayden Dean, John Gray III and student manager Tyler Constantine on Thursday, Feb. 15 at Klaas Court. The College of DuPage competed against South Suburban College in their last home game of the regular season. The Chaparrals fell to the Bulldogs 68-93. For more information, check out the other story.

Gallery • 16 Photos Sophomore John Gray lll is recognized during sophomore night.