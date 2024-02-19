Men’s Basketball’s Sophomore Night Gets Spoiled by Bulldogs

The College of DuPage men’s basketball team celebrated their sophomore night on Thursday, Feb. 15. Despite celebrating three sophomore players’ time at COD, the celebration was blemished with a 93-68 loss against the No. 3 ranked South Suburban Community College.

During the first half, COD kept up with the Bulldogs by utilizing their shooters and outscoring SSC 15-3 in three-point scoring to open the game. Going into halftime, the Chaparrals were able to close the margin to 39-34 against a physical and lengthy SSC squad.

Before the game, South Suburban was on a seven-game winning streak and 25-2 for the regular season. The Bulldogs are coached by the newly NJCAA Region IV Hall of Fame inductee John Pigatti, who has a coaching career record of 480-88 and has spent 17 years at SSC.

The Chaparrals honored John Gray III, Luka Cuk and Jayden Dean during sophomore night. Surprisingly, Dean did not step on the court during his sophomore night despite not being listed as an injured player.

“Jay wasn’t feeling well,” said head coach Joe Kuhn about his decision to keep Dean off the court during sophomore night.

After sophomore night concluded, Dean mentioned how he was not hurt at all, lacked any type of illness and had been attending practices daily. The sophomore guard highlighted how he believes the coaching decisions towards him have been directed on a ‘personal level’ rather than about his ability to play basketball.

“At first, I was excited to play for COD because of the opportunities that came with coming here. Later on in the season, I became less and less motivated because sometimes I’ll play 20 to 30 minutes, and then I’ll play zero. Throughout the season, it’s just been playing games in and out,” said Dean. “I feel like it’s more on a personal level and more than me playing basketball. It’s like they do not like me on a personal level. Basketball-wise they know how I play. I just have to stay level-headed and keep moving forward.”

Gray III finished his sophomore night with 17 points, two rebounds, and an assist. “SSC had a great defensive scheme and were very physical,” said Gray III. “It’s been a hell of a ride and fun here at COD. It’s a great program with great coaches and teammates. I’m going to miss Coach Kuhn’s pregame and post-game speeches the most. All the running and everything because it made me a better player. This is not the end and just the closing of a chapter. I will become a pro, so save this [recording].”

Cuk was disappointed with his sophomore night but had happy spirits after the game while discussing his time at COD. Cuk is currently in the process of attempting to earn another eligibility year due to being red-shirted at Parkland Community College. If granted another year, Cuk looks to return to COD for another year to continue what he has started.

“I was not concentrated and kept messing up as a player [this game],” said Cuk. “SSC was very physical. I got two early fouls. The coach had to take me out. We played string, but we just weren’t used to the [physicality] and toughness of the other team. If this is my last year here, I loved it. The coaches, trainers and players are great people and amazing.”

Freshman Greg Strong kept COD in the game for as long as he could in the first half. Strong finished the game with 12 points, three rebounds, and an assist. Strong showed appreciation to the sophomores on the team after the game and wished the team maintained their energy in the first half to bring it into the second.

“When we came out, we started good and moved the ball well. [SSC] plays hard defense. So we were getting whatever we could take,” said Strong. “We stopped moving the ball in the second half and stopped hitting shots, and they took advantage of that. The sophomores meant a lot to me, they taught me a lot, and that’s stuff I will be taking with me for the rest of my life.”

Despite the loss, Kuhn was proud of his team’s efforts against a highly-ranked opponent and reflected on the time he had spent with his sophomores.

“I thought we had a great first half against [SSC]’s tremendous defense,” said Kuhn. “I thought we created a lot of clean shots. Sophomore night is always a great night to honor the guys that have been with you and that are important to the program. Luka (Cuk) is an unbelievable teammate and such an encourager. John Gray (III) has been tremendous for us and he had a great night. Jay just didn’t get an opportunity tonight.”

The Chaparrals fall to 16-13 and will take on Harry S. Truman College in Chicago at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.