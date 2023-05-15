Photo Gallery: Horticulture Club Hosts End of Semester Event

With summer arriving and the growing season upon us, the horticulture club hosted one last event to help keep the COD community busy during the semester break.

Gallery | 7 Photos Elizabeth Barbosa Shoppers look around the back of the greenhouse for plants to take home.

With summer arriving and the growing season upon us, the horticulture club hosted one last event to help keep the COD community busy during the semester break. The Greenhouse behind the Techincal Education Center held a plant sale from May 11 to May 13. Products ranged from plants, herbs, and flowers!