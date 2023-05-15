Photo Gallery: Horticulture Club Hosts End of Semester Event
With summer arriving and the growing season upon us, the horticulture club hosted one last event to help keep the COD community busy during the semester break.
May 15, 2023
With summer arriving and the growing season upon us, the horticulture club hosted one last event to help keep the COD community busy during the semester break. The Greenhouse behind the Techincal Education Center held a plant sale from May 11 to May 13. Products ranged from plants, herbs, and flowers!