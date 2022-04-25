Photo Gallery: Gayla is Back!

Gayla has returned in 2022. Come check out some photos of the magical night!

Gallery | 9 Photos Photo by Danny Olivares

College of DuPage’s Pride Alliance hosted its first Gayla after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is a second chance prom for members of the LGBTQ community who didn’t get the chance to enjoy their high school as their authentic selves or with the people they love.

The event took place last Friday with a modest turn out. Though there was no dress code, but most people came formally dressed. There was food, music and a photowall. Most people were gathered around enjoying the time with friends and partners.

For more information about the Pride Alliance and any future events they may host, check out their Facebook, Instagram and Chaplife page.