Gallery • 14 Photos Rachel Wagner Freshman defensive back Michael Gravely Jr. tackles the offense of Hocking College causing a fumble.

COD football had their first home game of the season on Sept. 9. Riding off of the division win from last year, the Chaparrals swept the scoreboard, beating Hocking College 45-0. The Chaps remain undefeated this season, with their record coming to 3-0 after this game.

