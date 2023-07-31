College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

Trending Stories
1
Photo of Jane Marczewski provided by Mitch Marczewski.

Jane Marczewski’s Legacy in the Nightbirde Foundation

2
Visitors were allowed to pet most of the animals, including this donkey.

Photo Gallery: DuPage County Fair

3
COD Fuel Pantry main shelf

Fuel Pantry: A Lifeline Against Food Insecurity

4
Photo of Johnny in front of the COD Fountain

Sorry Chaparrals, But I Have Reached My Epilogue!

5
Official cover art for healing hurts.

You Wish You Would've Known: An Album About Mental Health

Coffee Break
Title Art by ADHL
“Eva's World” Page 22
Title Art by ADHL
“Eva's World” Page 21

Photo Gallery: DuPage County Fair

DuPage County Fair celebrated their 69th year running this past weekend.
Elizabeth Barbosa, Photographer
July 31, 2023
chickens
Gallery8 Photos
Elizabeth Barbosa
4-H Poultry show included chickens, geese, and ducks.

The Annual DuPage County Fair was held on July 28- July 30. Activities ranged from pickleball tournaments, art showcases, carnival rides, animal shows and more! For more DuPage community events, check out the DuPage fair’s website.

Leave a Comment
