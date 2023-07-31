Photo Gallery: DuPage County Fair

4-H Poultry show included chickens, geese, and ducks.
The Annual DuPage County Fair was held on July 28- July 30. Activities ranged from pickleball tournaments, art showcases, carnival rides, animal shows and more! For more DuPage community events, check out the DuPage fair’s website.
Comment Policy:
Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.