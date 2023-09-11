Photo Gallery: Cross Country Runners Win Fifth at Spartan Classic

Gallery • 15 Photos Rachel Wagner COD men and women’s cross country team pose for a portrait. (From left to right: Bianca Nunez, Travis Oesterreich, Tim O’Leary, Kevin Diederich, John Buchanan, Addisu Wolski, Matt Fitzgerald, Connor Vine, Carmen Solis, Connor Cisco, Alexandra Abood, Patrick Hohe).

COD men’s and women’s cross country competed at the Spartan Classic hosted by Aurora University on Sept. 9 at Northwestern Medicine Cross Country Course in Geneva, IL. The women’s team competed in the six-kilometer race and the men competed in the eight-kilometer race.

On the women’s side, freshman Carmen Solis led the Chaparrals with a 27:00.10 six-kilometer run and placed 31 overall. Freshman Alexandra Abood ran 30:05.90 and placed 53 overall. Freshman Bianca Nunez ran 33:57.20 and placed 67 overall.

On the men’s side, freshman Addisu Wolski was the top scorer for the Chaparrals, who ran the eight-kilometer course in 28:12.60 placing sixth overall. Freshman Tim O’Leary ran 28:42.00 and placed 16 overall. Freshman Patrick Hohe ran 29:49:50 and placed 38 overall. Freshman Connor Vine 30:10.00 and placed 42 overall. Freshman Connor Sisco 31:03.50 and placed 56 overall. Freshman John Buchanan 31:11.20 and placed 58 overall. Sophomore Matt Fitzgerald ran 34:36.70 and placed 77 overall. Freshman Travis Oesterreich by 39:44.00 and placed 91 overall. The team finished fifth with 123 points out of nine teams.

The Chaparrals will compete on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Midwest Intercollegiate at Aspen Ridge Golf Course.