The College of DuPage softball team concluded their season during a Region IV tournament doubleheader against Joliet Junior College on May 2 at Sark Park. In game one, Joliet Junior College defeated College of DuPage 13-3 in five innings. In game two, they held a 4-1 lead until the sixth inning, but the Chaparrals fell to the Wolves 6-4.

The College of DuPage softball team finished the season with a 23-17 record.